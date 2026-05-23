Narendra Modi links over 51,000 job letters to tech deals
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's global deals to open doors for young people and boost tech growth.
At Saturday's Rozgar Mela, he handed out over 51,000 job letters, saying these collaborations aren't just about jobs: they're about helping youth gain international experience.
All this ties into his big goal: making India a developed nation by 2047.
Modi highlights deals across 5 countries
Modi shared highlights from visiting five countries, like teaming up with the Netherlands on semiconductors, Sweden on AI, and Norway on green tech.
He pointed out the ASML-Tata Electronics deal, which promises thousands of new jobs.
Plus, fresh partnerships with the UAE in supercomputing and energy are set to push India's tech scene even further.