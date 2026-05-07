Narendra Modi marks Operation Sindoor anniversary with X profile picture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just switched his X (formerly Twitter) display picture to honor one year since Operation Sindoor, a mission launched after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
The operation saw India carry out targeted airstrikes on terror sites across the border, signaling a new focus on precision and tech-driven defense strategies.
Narendra Modi honors armed forces online
Modi's profile picture change is a nod to the courage of Indian armed forces who led Operation Sindoor.
It also fits his pattern of using social media to recognize big national moments, like when he changed his profile picture to the Tricolor before Independence Day in 2024.
For many young Indians, it's a reminder of how leaders can use online platforms to honor important events and sacrifices.