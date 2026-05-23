Narendra Modi offers condolences to Xi Jinping over mine casualties
India
After a tragic mine explosion in China that resulted in numerous casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to President Xi Jinping with heartfelt condolences.
Modi posted on social media, saying India stands by China during this tough time and is ready to help if needed.
He also emphasized how disasters like these call for countries to work together.
Chinese probe sparks mining safety concerns
Chinese authorities are now investigating what caused the explosion, which has sparked global conversations about improving mining safety.
As updates roll in, the incident has raised concerns about mining safety, and responses from both governments and the international community are expected to develop further.