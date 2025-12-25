NATGRID now taps into National Population Register for smarter investigations

More officers get access, with privacy checks in place

The government has expanded NATGRID access to more police officers (Superintendent rank and above), not just top central agencies.

Now, investigators can pull info like driving licenses, bank records, and even social media accounts.

Tools like 'Gandiva' help with facial recognition and data analysis—but every search is logged and reviewed by senior officers to keep privacy in check.

The NPR itself hasn't been updated since 2015 due to census delays.