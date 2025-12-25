NATGRID now taps into National Population Register for smarter investigations
NATGRID, India's intelligence data hub conceptualized after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and became operational in 2024, just got a big upgrade—it's now connected to the National Population Register (NPR).
This means law enforcement can access detailed family data on over a billion people, making it easier to track suspects and connect dots across cases.
NATGRID already handles about 45,000 data requests each month from security agencies.
More officers get access, with privacy checks in place
The government has expanded NATGRID access to more police officers (Superintendent rank and above), not just top central agencies.
Now, investigators can pull info like driving licenses, bank records, and even social media accounts.
Tools like 'Gandiva' help with facial recognition and data analysis—but every search is logged and reviewed by senior officers to keep privacy in check.
The NPR itself hasn't been updated since 2015 due to census delays.