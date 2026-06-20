National Testing Agency schedules NEET UG 2026 retest June 21
Heads up, NEET aspirants: the NTA has scheduled the NEET UG 2026 re-exam for June 21 from 2pm to 5:15pm.
Over 22.79 lakh students will take the pen-and-paper test at 5,440 centers in 551 cities in India and 14 centers abroad.
NTA tightens security after alleged leaks
This retest is happening because the original May exam was canceled after allegations of paper leaks in multiple states and irregularities.
To keep things fair this time, NTA has ramped up security: think 1,38,560 cameras, 51,311 jammers, and doubled biometric verification staff.
They even ran a nationwide mock drill on June 20 to make sure everything works smoothly.
NTA also reminds everyone to trust only official updates and ignore any rumors about leaks online.
The exam will be held in English and 12 Indian languages.