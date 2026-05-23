Navi Mumbai MG Hector crash uncovers abandoned vehicle with contraband

Police find nearly 70kg suspected opium

Police searching the SUV discovered nearly 70kg of suspected opium-poppy pods worth almost ₹70 lakh on the black market, plus a country-made pistol, and live cartridges.

The driver, Ganpat Birbal Ram, from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was identified through his license left behind.

He is now facing charges under drug and arms laws, and is currently on the run as police try to track him down.