Navi Mumbai MG Hector crash uncovers abandoned vehicle with contraband
A wild early morning crash on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai ended with a surprising twist: when the driver lost control of his MG Hector, he not only damaged a scooter and street barricades but also abandoned the vehicle packed with illegal goods.
The accident caused about ₹3 lakh in damage, but what really caught attention was what police found inside.
Police find nearly 70kg suspected opium
Police searching the SUV discovered nearly 70kg of suspected opium-poppy pods worth almost ₹70 lakh on the black market, plus a country-made pistol, and live cartridges.
The driver, Ganpat Birbal Ram, from Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was identified through his license left behind.
He is now facing charges under drug and arms laws, and is currently on the run as police try to track him down.