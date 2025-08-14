Naya Bharat: Know theme, special guests of India's 79th I-Day

About 5,000 special guests are on the list this year. Think Special Olympics athletes, international sports champs, top farmers, Swachhta (cleanliness) workers, and tribal kids from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands—representing a wide range of achievements and backgrounds, as highlighted by the government.

What else is new this year?

The day kicks off with PM Modi arriving for a Guard of Honour featuring Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police personnel.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will help with the flag hoisting as a 21-gun salute echoes using made-in-India guns.

For a fresh twist: military and paramilitary bands will perform together at over 140 spots nationwide—a first—while Air Force helicopters shower flower petals above Red Fort for some extra celebration vibes.