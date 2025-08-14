Naya Bharat: Know theme, special guests of India's 79th I-Day
India is all set to mark its 79th Independence Day this Friday, August 15, 2025.
The big celebration at Delhi's Red Fort will see Prime Minister Modi hoist the flag and speak to the nation.
This year's theme—"Naya Bharat"—is all about building a stronger, self-reliant India by 2047.
Who are the special guests?
About 5,000 special guests are on the list this year.
Think Special Olympics athletes, international sports champs, top farmers, Swachhta (cleanliness) workers, and tribal kids from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands—representing a wide range of achievements and backgrounds, as highlighted by the government.
What else is new this year?
The day kicks off with PM Modi arriving for a Guard of Honour featuring Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police personnel.
Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will help with the flag hoisting as a 21-gun salute echoes using made-in-India guns.
For a fresh twist: military and paramilitary bands will perform together at over 140 spots nationwide—a first—while Air Force helicopters shower flower petals above Red Fort for some extra celebration vibes.