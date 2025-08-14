Next Article
J&K cloudburst: 30 dead, over 120 people rescued so far
A sudden cloudburst hit Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district this week, leaving at least 30 people dead and many others injured.
Flash floods destroyed homes, shops, and even a kitchen set up for pilgrims.
Over 120 people have been rescued so far.
Rescuers working around the clock
Rescue teams—including NDRF, SDRF, Army, police, and local volunteers—are working around the clock despite blocked roads and tough weather.
Damaged and washed away roads, along with landslides, have made access to the affected area difficult.
The annual Machail Mata yatra has been paused so rescuers can focus on helping those stranded.