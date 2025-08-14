US imposes 50% tariff on oil imports from India
The US has imposed a hefty 50% tariff on oil-related imports from India, and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant isn't holding back.
He called the move "illogical," pointing out that India actually imports far less Russian oil than countries like China or Turkey.
Kant also finds it puzzling, given the usually strong ties between India and the US, warning this could hurt ordinary Indians.
Kant urges India to push big reforms
Kant sees this as a wake-up call for India to push big reforms—think simpler GST and personal taxes, easier credit flow by lowering statutory liquidity ratios, and turning cities into real engines of growth through innovation.
Despite the tariff drama, he's optimistic about India's future and believes tourism could be a major untapped source of jobs and progress.