US imposes 50% tariff on oil imports from India India Aug 14, 2025

The US has imposed a hefty 50% tariff on oil-related imports from India, and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant isn't holding back.

He called the move "illogical," pointing out that India actually imports far less Russian oil than countries like China or Turkey.

Kant also finds it puzzling, given the usually strong ties between India and the US, warning this could hurt ordinary Indians.