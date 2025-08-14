Why Darshan's bail in murder case was rejected by SC

The Supreme Court has rejected Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail in a murder case, pointing to his "VIP treatment" in jail as a big concern. The judges noted, "Darshan enjoys celebrity status, a mass following, political clout and financial power." This all follows his arrest for the abduction and murder of Renukaswamy.

Court concerned about how 'VIP' treatment could affect trial The court said Darshan's behavior behind bars—like getting special treatment and breaking jail rules—shows he can bend the system even while locked up.

They called out multiple rule violations and said this attitude could affect how fair the trial is.

What is the case against Darshan? Darshan is accused of kidnapping and torturing Renukaswamy after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan's associate Pavithra Gowda. The victim died from his injuries.

Although he got bail from the Karnataka High Court, the Supreme Court felt that decision was rushed and could influence witnesses.