Nayagarh boy Shiba Pradhan stuck in crevice for 8 hours
India
A young boy named Shiba Pradhan from Nayagarh, Odisha, had a seriously tough day. He got his head stuck in a rocky crevice while collecting honey with his uncle in the Kanipada Forest.
He was trapped for eight hours before being rescued.
Firefighters police and villagers rescue Shiba
Shiba's uncle couldn't free him alone, so villagers and local authorities jumped in.
Firefighters and police worked together to save him, even having to deal with a venomous snake nearby.
Through steady teamwork and some real patience, they managed to get Shiba out safely.
After a quick health check, he was happily reunited with his family.