NCST seeks report on Jhalawar school roof collapse
A tragic roof collapse during morning assembly at a Jhalawar, Rajasthan school on July 26 left seven kids dead and 28 injured, with about 30 students trapped under debris.
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has stepped in, demanding urgent answers from state officials and a full report within three days.
Students had flagged issues before the collapse
Several victims were from Scheduled Caste and Tribe communities, raising serious questions about campus safety and accountability.
Students had flagged issues like water leaks and falling plaster before the collapse, but nothing was done.
Now, with leaders calling for strict action and an investigation underway, there's real pressure on authorities to fix school infrastructure so this doesn't happen again.