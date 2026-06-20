NEET-UG 2026 re-exam Sunday for over 2.2 million candidates
India
The NEET-UG 2026 re-exam is happening this Sunday, June 21, after the original test was canceled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak.
More than 2.2 million students will sit for the exam at 5,440 centers across 551 cities in India and 14 centers abroad, with papers available in English and 12 Indian languages.
NTA arranges surveillance and biometric checks
To keep things fair, NTA has set up 1,38,560 CCTV cameras, 51,311 jammers, and a central AI-based analysis of CCTV footage.
There is also a huge team handling frisking and biometric checks, plus face authentication at entry.
On top of that, exam centers will have water, shaded waiting areas for parents, and ambulances, so everyone can focus on doing their best without extra stress.