NEET-UG 2026 re-exam Sunday for over 2.2 million candidates

NTA arranges surveillance and biometric checks

To keep things fair, NTA has set up 1,38,560 CCTV cameras, 51,311 jammers, and a central AI-based analysis of CCTV footage.

There is also a huge team handling frisking and biometric checks, plus face authentication at entry.

On top of that, exam centers will have water, shaded waiting areas for parents, and ambulances, so everyone can focus on doing their best without extra stress.