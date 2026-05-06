NEET UG language error at Yodh Singh Namdhari Mahila College
India
At Yodh Singh Namdhari Mahila College, the NEET UG exam hit a snag when Hindi-medium students got English question papers by mistake.
The mix-up led to protests and disrupted the exam after papers were distributed, with the test finally resuming after 6:00pm and wrapping up at 10:00pm.
About 45 affected, NTA investigating
Out of 360 candidates at this center, about 45 were affected.
To help out, students were given snacks and dinner while they waited, plus transport was arranged to get everyone home safely.
Officials confirmed this was a one-off issue at this center; the NTA is looking into what went wrong.