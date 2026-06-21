NEET-UG re-exam: NTA rebuts claim of random Abu Dhabi assignment India Jun 21, 2026

There was some buzz about a Nagpur student being randomly given an Abu Dhabi exam center for the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, but NTA says that's not what happened.

According to them, the student actually picked Abu Dhabi themselves during the correction window.

When NTA received an informal request on the evening of June 19 and contacted the candidate's father the same evening, NTA quickly switched the center back to Nagpur within two days, saying they did it under their "Student First" approach.