NEET-UG re-exam: NTA rebuts claim of random Abu Dhabi assignment
There was some buzz about a Nagpur student being randomly given an Abu Dhabi exam center for the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, but NTA says that's not what happened.
According to them, the student actually picked Abu Dhabi themselves during the correction window.
When NTA received an informal request on the evening of June 19 and contacted the candidate's father the same evening, NTA quickly switched the center back to Nagpur within two days, saying they did it under their "Student First" approach.
Correction window used by 3.2L candidates
NTA checked their records and confirmed there was no foul play — the student changed their own center online.
This year, around 3.2 lakh candidates used the correction window and almost everyone got their preferred spot.
The issue even caught political attention, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing how things were handled.
The re-exam is set for June 21 after the original examination, conducted on May 3, was canceled following allegations of a question paper leak, and more than 22 lakh students are expected to take part.