Next Article
NEET-UG re-test plea: SC says no, future exams need backup
Two NEET-UG 2025 candidates from Madhya Pradesh asked for a re-test after power cuts disrupted their exam, but the Supreme Court has said no for now.
The judges felt that letting them retake the test could be unfair to everyone else who took it as scheduled.
Court to revisit matter on July 25
The court will look at the case again on July 25.
An expert report confirmed there were power outages at Indore and Ujjain centers, but said there was enough daylight for students to finish.
The National Testing Agency also opposed a re-test, and the court stressed that future exams need better backup plans to avoid this kind of mess.