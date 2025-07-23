Telangana battles severe waterlogging after heavy rains

More rain expected until July 26

The IMD warns that districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal could see even heavier rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds until July 26.

Some low-lying areas have already seen water enter homes—Venkatapuram in Mulugu got a whopping 22cm of rain.

With roads flooded and traffic a mess, Cyberabad Police are asking companies to let people work from home for now to stay safe.