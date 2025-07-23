Next Article
Telangana battles severe waterlogging after heavy rains
Telangana is dealing with serious waterlogging after nonstop heavy rains, and the IMD says there's more on the way.
Acting fast, the state has deployed emergency teams to 141 trouble spots around Hyderabad.
Disaster response forces are also standing by in case things get worse.
More rain expected until July 26
The IMD warns that districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal could see even heavier rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds until July 26.
Some low-lying areas have already seen water enter homes—Venkatapuram in Mulugu got a whopping 22cm of rain.
With roads flooded and traffic a mess, Cyberabad Police are asking companies to let people work from home for now to stay safe.