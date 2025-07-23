Surat man kills friend to fake own death, claim insurance
A man in Surat tried to fake his own death by murdering his longtime friend and passing off the body as himself, all to claim a ₹2 lakh insurance payout.
The victim, Shiv Kumar, was found on July 14, 2025, with head injuries near Sania-Khambhasala village.
What looked like a road accident turned out to be a planned murder meant to help the accused clear his debts.
Inspired by a TV serial
The plot started to unravel when police noticed Mishra's wife Meena acting oddly and CCTV footage showed suspicious truck movements.
A phone left at the scene linked investigators back to Meena, who seemed more interested in insurance claims than grieving.
Inspired by a TV serial, Mishra, Meena, and Monu Gautam were arrested while trying to escape Surat.
The investigation is still ongoing as police dig deeper into this unusual crime.
