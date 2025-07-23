Surat man kills friend to fake own death, claim insurance India Jul 23, 2025

A man in Surat tried to fake his own death by murdering his longtime friend and passing off the body as himself, all to claim a ₹2 lakh insurance payout.

The victim, Shiv Kumar, was found on July 14, 2025, with head injuries near Sania-Khambhasala village.

What looked like a road accident turned out to be a planned murder meant to help the accused clear his debts.