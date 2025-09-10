Nepal airport reopens after daylong closure due to protests

With many Indians stuck in Nepal, India's aviation ministry teamed up with Air India and IndiGo to run special rescue flights. The first flight left Delhi on Wednesday night, with more coming Thursday morning. State governments also arranged charter flights from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and airlines were told not to hike fares.

Flights resume

Air India has set up extra flights for September 10 and 11.

They're asking passengers to double-check their tickets, carry valid ID, and check flight updates before heading out.

Security is tight at the airport with army personnel around, but both domestic and international flights are running as scheduled again.