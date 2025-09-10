Nepal airport reopens after daylong closure due to protests
Nepal's main airport in Kathmandu reopened today (September 10, 2025) after being closed for about a day because of violent protests and security threats.
Military escorts helped airport and ground staff get safely back in, so flights could finally take off again.
India launches rescue mission
With many Indians stuck in Nepal, India's aviation ministry teamed up with Air India and IndiGo to run special rescue flights.
The first flight left Delhi on Wednesday night, with more coming Thursday morning.
State governments also arranged charter flights from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and airlines were told not to hike fares.
Flights resume
Air India has set up extra flights for September 10 and 11.
They're asking passengers to double-check their tickets, carry valid ID, and check flight updates before heading out.
Security is tight at the airport with army personnel around, but both domestic and international flights are running as scheduled again.