'New normal': Army Chief on India-Pakistan operations after Pahalgam attack
After the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India launched surgical strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist bases.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said this move was about taking decisive action and making it clear that India takes threats seriously.
'New normal'
Speaking on Vijay Diwas, General Dwivedi called these decisive actions India's "new normal."
The message? India is ready to act fast against any threat to keep its people and borders safe.