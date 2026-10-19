Laal HIT Janta Party formed to counter Cockroach Janata Party
What's the story
A new political outfit, the Laal HIT Janta Party (LHJP), has been formed in response to the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The LHJP was launched at a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, where it emphasized constitutional values and responsible public participation. The group's name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a popular insecticide brand, mirroring the CJP's naming idea.
Leadership and mission
Motto and guiding principles of LHJP
The LHJP's motto is "Nation First, Respect for the Constitution, Democracy as Our Identity." Its guiding principle is "Strong in Opposition, Peaceful in Action, Committed to the Nation."
The party was addressed by convenor Ayan Bhatnagar and filmmakers Richa Gupta, Pawan Nagpal and Atul Gangwar.
Bhatnagar said they oppose CJP's protests, which he claimed weaken democracy.
Protest criticism
Allegations against CJP
The LHJP has also criticized the CJP's protests for allegedly questioning constitutional institutions and hurting businesses.
Bhatnagar used terms like "insects," "cockroaches," and "cockroach-like creatures" to describe protesters.
He stressed that demands for Kumar's resignation could lead to similar calls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning against undermining public confidence in constitutional institutions.
Debate and welfare
Political debates should be based on verified evidence: LHJP
The LHJP has called for political debates to be based on verified evidence and constitutional mechanisms. It also stressed the need to protect the independence of institutions like the Election Commission of India.
Bhatnagar alleged that CJP's protests were aimed at eroding public trust in police and constitutional offices, accusing them of seeking to remove the BJP government.
He said political debate over electoral processes should be based on verified evidence, transparent procedures and constitutional mechanisms.
Support and plans
Support from overseas
The LHJP has been getting support from people in Canada and the UAE. Speakers at its launch urged people to unite under nationalist ideology.
The party plans to continue its campaign against CJP's protests by gathering in different groups, presenting their views and arguments, and taking their message forward.
Bhatnagar said they would show that a party like "Lal HIT Janta Party" now exists to challenge them.
Twitter Post
Ayan Bhatnagar explains what LHJP is about
Delhi: Lal Hit Janta Party convenor Ayan Bhatnagar says, "The Lal Hit Janta Party was not formed to contest elections, as we have already made clear. We stand against CJP and its protests. We oppose cockroaches who want to weaken the country's democracy and attempt to create… pic.twitter.com/n0Fs3GGaHL— IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026