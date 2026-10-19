Laal HIT Janta Party formed to counter Cockroach Janata Party

The LHJP's motto is "Nation First, Respect for the Constitution, Democracy as Our Identity." Its guiding principle is "Strong in Opposition, Peaceful in Action, Committed to the Nation."

The party was addressed by convenor Ayan Bhatnagar and filmmakers Richa Gupta, Pawan Nagpal and Atul Gangwar.

Bhatnagar said they oppose CJP's protests, which he claimed weaken democracy.