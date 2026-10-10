NIA to probe attack on Indian pilot aboard flydubai flight
What's the story
The central government has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe an attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar on board flydubai Flight 1073. The incident took place on September 30 when the flight was near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border. An Omani first officer allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar in what seemed like a hijack or crash attempt.
Attack aftermath
What we know about the incident
Captain Machchhar suffered deep cuts on his head and hands in the attack.
The flight, which took off from Dubai at 7:05am Gulf Standard Time (GST), was headed to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and six crew members on board.
After the attack, other flydubai pilots managed to take control of the aircraft and safely land it at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA
The NIA has registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The FIR was registered on October 9.
The central government said the incident involved offenses against an Indian national under Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of UAPA.
These offenses are scheduled under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.
Investigation scope
NIA probe to look into larger conspiracy
The central government has directed the NIA to investigate the incident as it has serious national and international implications.
The probe will look into whether this was part of a larger conspiracy.
However, details about the motive behind the attack or circumstances leading up to it remain unclear in the government order.