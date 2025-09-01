Next Article
Nitish Katara murder case: SC grants Vikas Yadav 1-week bail
The Supreme Court has given Vikas Yadav a one-week extension on his interim bail in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case from 2002.
Yadav, who's serving a 25-year sentence, asked for more time out, saying he had an upcoming wedding—though the victim's mother's lawyer argued he'd already married back in July.
Yadav was convicted for murder in 2002
Yadav was convicted along with his cousin for killing Nitish Katara over a relationship their sister had with Katara.
He's also been ordered to pay a hefty ₹54 lakh fine.
This latest twist shows how the legal battles around this case are still ongoing, even after so many years.