Bird flu outbreak at Delhi zoo; all 12 infected birds dead

Delhi's National Zoological Park has been closed since late August 2025, after 12 birds—including painted storks and black-necked ibises—died, with some testing positive for H5N1 bird flu. The zoo shut its gates to protect both visitors and animals while they work to contain the outbreak.

Bird flu confirmed by testing Bird flu was confirmed when samples from the dead birds tested positive for H5N1 at the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

Most of the affected were storks and ibises, with some found in aviaries and others in ponds.

Zoo staff taking extra precautions Zoo staff are stepping up: they're monitoring animals twice daily, cleaning enclosures thoroughly, and following strict government guidelines.

Director Sanjeet Kumar says keepers are using protective gear and CCTV to watch over animal health.

Random bird testing will continue for weeks to make sure the virus is gone.