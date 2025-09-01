Chenab swells, Salal Dam gates open: Know why
On Monday, the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district opened its gates because the Chenab River swelled from days of heavy rain.
This move is all about keeping things safe—letting out extra water to lower flood risk downstream.
Local authorities are on alert and closely tracking the situation to protect people living nearby.
Vaishno Devi yatra halted since August 27
The nonstop rainfall has caused big disruptions across Jammu and Kashmir, with repair work still going on.
The famous Vaishno Devi Yatra pilgrimage has been paused since August 27 due to landslides and rough weather.
To help prevent future problems, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered an inquiry into the landslides along the route.
India's participation in Indus Waters Treaty remains on hold
Amid ongoing tensions after last month's Pahalgam terror attack, India's participation in the Indus Waters Treaty—which manages rivers like the Chenab with Pakistan—remains on hold.