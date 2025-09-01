Chenab swells, Salal Dam gates open: Know why

Vaishno Devi yatra halted since August 27

The nonstop rainfall has caused big disruptions across Jammu and Kashmir, with repair work still going on.

The famous Vaishno Devi Yatra pilgrimage has been paused since August 27 due to landslides and rough weather.

To help prevent future problems, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered an inquiry into the landslides along the route.