Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead, including girl, in landslides
Relentless rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has triggered two fatal landslides, leaving three people dead—including a 10-year-old girl.
The first slide hit a home in Junga, while another in Kotkhai buried a house despite villagers' efforts to help.
It's been a difficult start to the week for local families and communities.
Red alert for heavy rainfall issued
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall across the state until September 2.
Roads are blocked in several areas—National Highway 3 in Kullu is partly washed away and routes like Solang Nala-Atal Tunnel Road are also affected.
Transport has become difficult, and restoration of blocked roads is underway as more downpours are expected this week.