Delhi weather: Yellow alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain
Heads up, Delhi!
The weather office has put out a yellow alert for the morning and forenoon, warning about thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rain.
This could lead to waterlogged roads, slower traffic, and changes to your outdoor plans.
Temperatures at 23.7degC, humidity at 90%
With temperatures dipping to 23.7°C (a bit cooler than usual) and humidity at a sticky 90%, the weather could potentially throw off your commute or weekend hangouts.
On the bright side, air quality is still in the 'satisfactory' range—so breathe easy, but keep an umbrella handy!