Himachal Pradesh: 15,000 devotees stranded in mountains after Manimahesh yatra

Helicopter rescues delayed due to bad weather

Despite suspending the yatra early, officials say around 15,000 people are still stranded.

Helicopter rescues have faced delays because of bad weather, but ground teams—including NDRF and SDRF—are working nonstop to move people from risky spots like Manimahesh Dal Lake and Harsal to safer places.

Over 1,000 devotees who trekked out on foot have already reached safety.

Authorities are urging everyone to trust official updates and avoid spreading rumors as efforts continue.