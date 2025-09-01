Next Article
Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after 6-day closure due to landslides
After being shut for six days because of landslides and road sinking, the Jammu-Srinagar highway—a vital 250-km stretch linking Kashmir to the rest of India—is now partially open again.
The closure since August 27 had left many travelers stuck, with major trouble spots at Tharad Bridge, Balli Nallah (Udhampur), and Maroog (Ramban).
Restoration crews are still clearing stranded vehicles
Restoration crews are still clearing stranded vehicles in Udhampur while traffic is being carefully managed on damaged sections.
On August 31, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah checked out the site himself and said they're working hard for a full reopening soon.
With traffic moving again, people can finally expect fewer delays.