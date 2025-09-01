Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after 6-day closure due to landslides India Sep 01, 2025

After being shut for six days because of landslides and road sinking, the Jammu-Srinagar highway—a vital 250-km stretch linking Kashmir to the rest of India—is now partially open again.

The closure since August 27 had left many travelers stuck, with major trouble spots at Tharad Bridge, Balli Nallah (Udhampur), and Maroog (Ramban).