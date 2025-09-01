Kerala cops outsmart conman posing as Kollam police chief India Sep 01, 2025

A scammer pretending to be Kollam Police Chief Vishu Pratheep TK tried to trick local officers on WhatsApp last week, asking them to urgently send ₹40,000.

The fake account even used a photo of the chief in uniform.

Thankfully, the officers spotted the scam right away and reported it—so no money was lost.