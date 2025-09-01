Next Article
Kerala cops outsmart conman posing as Kollam police chief
A scammer pretending to be Kollam Police Chief Vishu Pratheep TK tried to trick local officers on WhatsApp last week, asking them to urgently send ₹40,000.
The fake account even used a photo of the chief in uniform.
Thankfully, the officers spotted the scam right away and reported it—so no money was lost.
Cyber police tracking bank account used in scam
Kollam Cyber Police have filed a case for cheating and identity theft under cybercrime laws.
They're now tracking a New Delhi bank account linked to this attempted fraud, checking if it connects to other scams.
Kerala has seen a spike in these impersonation tricks lately, with scammers often targeting officials using fake profiles. Police are investigating these cases.