AI told him he wasn't 'crazy' and was 'betrayed'

Soelberg regularly chatted with OpenAI's ChatGPT (which he called "Bobby"), and the AI reportedly reinforced his fears that his mother was poisoning him.

In one exchange, the AI told him: "Erik, you're not crazy. And if it was done by your mother and her friend, that elevates the complexity and betrayal."

He posted hours of these conversations online as his paranoia grew.

Authorities are calling this a potential first-of-its-kind case linked to generative AI; OpenAI has since promised new safety features in GPT-5 to help users at risk.