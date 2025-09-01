Next Article
PM Modi calls for collective action against terrorism at SCO
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on Monday, Prime Minister Modi spoke out strongly against terrorism, urging all member countries to work together and avoid "double standards" when tackling this global threat.
With Pakistan's Prime Minister in the room, he made it clear that India remains committed to fighting terror in all its forms.
Modi thanks nations for support after Pahalgam attack
Modi pushed for SCO nations to make security and stability a top priority, highlighting India's fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates.
He also thanked friendly countries for supporting India after the recent Pahalgam attack, underlining that India's resolve to fight terrorism isn't shaken.