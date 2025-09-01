Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD predicts heavy rain during visarjan
Mumbai is in for a wet Ganpati Visarjan this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain from September 5-7.
The downpour is linked to a weather vortex near the West Coast and could impact not just Mumbai but also the Mumbai-Surat coastal stretch.
Independent forecaster Rushikesh Agre has indicated that heavy rain is likely during Ganpati Visarjan.
Prepare for possible delays, changes
If you're planning to step out for Ganpati Visarjan or have activities lined up, expect possible delays or changes—heavy showers could mean waterlogged streets and tricky traffic.
The IMD is also warning of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, plus disruptions in parts of Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.
It's a good time to stay updated on alerts and plan ahead if you're heading out.