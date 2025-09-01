Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: IMD predicts heavy rain during visarjan

Prepare for possible delays, changes

If you're planning to step out for Ganpati Visarjan or have activities lined up, expect possible delays or changes—heavy showers could mean waterlogged streets and tricky traffic.

The IMD is also warning of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand, plus disruptions in parts of Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

It's a good time to stay updated on alerts and plan ahead if you're heading out.