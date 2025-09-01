Next Article
SCO summit: PM Modi calls for united fight against terrorism
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for all member countries to stand together against terrorism.
He pressed for a clear, collective rejection of terror financing and double standards in fighting extremism.
Modi lists global challenges needing teamwork
Modi named terrorism, separatism, and castism as global challenges needing teamwork across nations.
His message comes as the summit focuses on boosting security and economic opportunities.
The focus: more unity, less division—because these issues affect us all.