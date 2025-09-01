Next Article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Piyush Goyal visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Pune's 'Operation Sindoor' theme
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is in full swing across Maharashtra, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal stopping by the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to join thousands of devotees celebrating new beginnings.
The festival, which kicked off on August 27, is all about vibrant prayers, music, and community gatherings.
Pune family decorates pandal with 'Operation Sindoor' theme
In Pune, families are getting creative with their home decorations.
Aishwarya Jadhav from Erandwane designed her Ganesh setup around the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor,' complete with mini replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
These unique themes are adding patriotic fervor to household celebrations and showing off some serious national pride.