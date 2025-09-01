Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Piyush Goyal visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Pune's 'Operation Sindoor' theme

Pune family decorates pandal with 'Operation Sindoor' theme

In Pune, families are getting creative with their home decorations.

Aishwarya Jadhav from Erandwane designed her Ganesh setup around the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor,' complete with mini replicas of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

These unique themes are adding patriotic fervor to household celebrations and showing off some serious national pride.