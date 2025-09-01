Next Article
Punjab floods: CM Mann seeks ₹60,000cr aid from PM Modi
Punjab is struggling with major floods after days of heavy rain, leading Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to urgently request ₹60,000 crore in aid from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The IMD has put several districts like Gurdaspur and Patiala on red alert, warning of more intense rainfall and storms.
BSF stepping in to help families in hard-hit areas
Floods have swamped about three lakh acres of mainly paddy fields and hit nearly 1,000 villages that rely on farming and dairy.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is stepping in to help families in hard-hit areas like Ferozepur by providing essentials such as drinking water.
Calling it a "severe natural calamity," Mann has pressed for immediate support so affected communities can recover.