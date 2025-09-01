Punjab floods: CM Mann seeks ₹60,000cr aid from PM Modi

BSF stepping in to help families in hard-hit areas

Floods have swamped about three lakh acres of mainly paddy fields and hit nearly 1,000 villages that rely on farming and dairy.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is stepping in to help families in hard-hit areas like Ferozepur by providing essentials such as drinking water.

Calling it a "severe natural calamity," Mann has pressed for immediate support so affected communities can recover.