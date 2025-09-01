Next Article
J&K: Army opens fire along LoC after spotting suspicious activity
On Sunday, the Indian Army opened heavy fire along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, after spotting suspicious activity that hinted at a possible infiltration attempt.
The situation is still unfolding, so more updates are expected soon.
'Human GPS' killed in encounter
Security forces have taken down Bagu Khan—nicknamed 'Human GPS'—in Bandipora's Gurez sector.
Active since 1995 and linked to over 100 infiltration attempts into Kashmir, his death is seen as a significant blow to cross-border operations.
Meanwhile, Bihar has been put on high alert after reports that three Pakistani terrorists entered from Nepal recently.