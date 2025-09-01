Gold hits 4-month high as US rate cut expectations rise

Economic indicators

US consumer spending increased in July

In July, US consumer spending saw a solid increase while underlying inflation also picked up. This was attributed to tariffs on imports that raised prices of some goods. However, this data is not expected to stop the Fed from cutting interest rates later this month. On Friday, it was reported that the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year, both in line with expectations.