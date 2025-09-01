Sensex crosses 79,988 mark, Nifty climbs to 24,488

FIIs have been on a selling spree

Even with this upbeat start, foreign investors (FIIs) have been selling big—offloading ₹1.7 lakh crore worth of shares so far this year as they hunt for better deals elsewhere.

Still, they put money into IPOs where the valuations are fair.

Experts say high valuations and global factors like tariffs are driving these moves, but there's hope: strong GDP growth and improving China-India ties could bring some surprises for the market this month.