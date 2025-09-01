Next Article
Sensex crosses 79,988 mark, Nifty climbs to 24,488
Indian stock markets opened strong this Monday, with the Nifty 50 climbing to 24,488 and the Sensex opening at 79,988.
Bank Nifty and Midcap indices also saw solid gains.
So, if you checked your portfolio this morning, it's likely looking pretty green based on the index performance.
FIIs have been on a selling spree
Even with this upbeat start, foreign investors (FIIs) have been selling big—offloading ₹1.7 lakh crore worth of shares so far this year as they hunt for better deals elsewhere.
Still, they put money into IPOs where the valuations are fair.
Experts say high valuations and global factors like tariffs are driving these moves, but there's hope: strong GDP growth and improving China-India ties could bring some surprises for the market this month.