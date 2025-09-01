Tim Seifert slams joint-fastest CPL century, breaks multiple records: Stats

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has made history by scoring the joint-fastest century in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. The 30-year-old achieved the feat in just 40 balls during the match between St Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on August 31. He remained unbeaten on 125 off just 53 balls as the Kings chased down a target of 205 runs in 17.5 overs.

Record equal Seifert matches Russell's record for fastest CPL hundred Seifert's 40-ball century has matched the record set by West Indies's Andre Russell for Jamaica Tallawahs against Trinbago Knight Riders on August 10, 2018. During his innings, Seifert struck a remarkable 10 fours and nine sixes. His brilliance meant the Kings accomplished the fifth-highest successful target in CPL history, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, this was the second occasion of the team accomplishing a 200-plus target in CPL 2025.

Record-breaking innings Highest individual score by an overseas batter in CPL history Seifert's unbeaten 125 off 53 balls is now the highest score by an overseas batter in CPL history. He has surpassed Colin Munro (120 off 57 balls) for Trinbago against Patriots on August 30, 2020, Faf du Plessis (120* off 60 balls) for Kings against Patriots in 2023, and Alex Hales (119* off 57 balls) for Tallawahs against Kings on September 17, 2023.

CPL rankings Second-highest individual score in CPL history Seifert's score of 125* off 53 balls now ranks second in the list of highest individual scores in CPL history. He is only behind West Indies's Brandon King, who scored an unbeaten 132 runs off 72 balls for Amazon against Patriots in 2019. Andre Russell (121* off 49 balls) for Tallawahs against Trinbago on August 5, 2016, and Colin Munro (120 runs off 57 balls) for Trinbago against Patriots on August 30, 2020, are other notable entries in this list.