Nitish Rana leads West Delhi Lions to DPL 2025 title
What's the story
West Delhi Lions have clinched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 title with a commanding six-wicket victory over Central Delhi Kings. The final match was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, where Lions's captain Nitish Rana played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs. The win capped off a stellar tournament performance for Rana and his team.
Match details
Rana's blistering knock seals the deal for Lions
Rana's innings came off just 49 balls and included seven sixes and four boundaries. Despite early wickets, he held the innings together with partnerships with Mayank Gusain and Hrithik Shokeen. The Lions chased down a target of 174 runs with two overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten partnership of 85 runs between Rana and Shokeen.
Game highlights
Vijayran, Saini power Central Delhi Kings to a strong total
Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings, after being reduced to 78/6, were rescued by a crucial seventh-wicket partnership between Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran. They added 78 runs together, with Saini scoring 65 off 48 balls and Vijayran remaining unbeaten on 50 from just 24 deliveries. Their efforts helped the Kings post a competitive total of 173/7 in their allotted overs.
Bowling performance
Bowlers shine for Lions in DPL final
The Lions's bowlers also put up an impressive show in the final. Manan Bhardwaj led the attack with figures of 2/11 in three overs, while Shivank Vashisht supported him well with 2/12 in two overs. Rana also contributed with a wicket, returning figures of 1/16. Their combined efforts restricted Central Delhi Kings to a chaseable target.
Player's journey
Rana's stellar form guides Lions to victory
Rana's consistency throughout the playoffs was remarkable. He scored 134* in the Eliminator, 45* in Qualifier 2, and an unbeaten 79* in the Final. His all-round leadership, both as a captain and a player, was key to West Delhi Lions's title triumph. The southpaw finished the season with 393 runs from 11 matches at 65.50. His strike rate of 181.94 is also stunning.