Nitish Rana leads West Delhi Lions to DPL 2025 title

West Delhi Lions have clinched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 title with a commanding six-wicket victory over Central Delhi Kings. The final match was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, where Lions's captain Nitish Rana played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs. The win capped off a stellar tournament performance for Rana and his team.

Match details Rana's blistering knock seals the deal for Lions Rana's innings came off just 49 balls and included seven sixes and four boundaries. Despite early wickets, he held the innings together with partnerships with Mayank Gusain and Hrithik Shokeen. The Lions chased down a target of 174 runs with two overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten partnership of 85 runs between Rana and Shokeen.

Game highlights Vijayran, Saini power Central Delhi Kings to a strong total Earlier in the match, Central Delhi Kings, after being reduced to 78/6, were rescued by a crucial seventh-wicket partnership between Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran. They added 78 runs together, with Saini scoring 65 off 48 balls and Vijayran remaining unbeaten on 50 from just 24 deliveries. Their efforts helped the Kings post a competitive total of 173/7 in their allotted overs.

Bowling performance Bowlers shine for Lions in DPL final The Lions's bowlers also put up an impressive show in the final. Manan Bhardwaj led the attack with figures of 2/11 in three overs, while Shivank Vashisht supported him well with 2/12 in two overs. Rana also contributed with a wicket, returning figures of 1/16. Their combined efforts restricted Central Delhi Kings to a chaseable target.