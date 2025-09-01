Oval Invincibles clinch their third successive The Hundred title

Oval Invincibles have clinched the Men's 2025 title in The Hundred tournament, defeating Trent Rockets in the final match at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, August 31. This victory marks their third consecutive championship win and places them among elite teams like Victoria, Sialkot Stallions, Wayamba, Trinidad & Tobago, Titans, and Jaffna Kings who have achieved a rare hat-trick of T20 titles. Here are further details.

Match highlights Will Jacks powers Invincibles to a strong total Batting first, the Invincibles posted a challenging score of 168/5. Will Jacks was the star performer with a blistering 72 off 41 balls. He was supported by Jordan Cox who, contributed a steady 40 runs, and Sam Curran who added another 15 runs to the total. Despite Trent Rockets's Marcus Stoinis's impressive bowling performance where he took two wickets, the Invincibles managed to post a competitive total in their allotted time.

Final outcome Rockets falter in run-chase despite Stoinis's heroics In response to the Invincibles's target, the Rockets had a shaky start with openers Tom Banton and Joe Root failing to provide a solid foundation. The middle order also collapsed under pressure with David Willey and Rehan Ahmed not making much of an impact. However, Marcus Stoinis fought back valiantly for his side with a blistering 64 off 38 balls but it wasn't enough as they fell short by 26 runs.

Bowling brilliance Sowter's 3 wickets lead Invincibles to victory The Invincibles's bowling attack was instrumental in their victory. Nathan Sowter was the standout performer, taking three wickets to dismantle the Rockets's middle order. He was supported by Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and Adam Zampa who all chipped in with a wicket each. Their combined effort ensured that despite Stoinis's resistance, the Rockets couldn't gain momentum, sealing a comfortable victory for the Invincibles in this high-stakes clash.

Player contributions Final match highlights and key performers The final match saw some stellar performances from both sides. For the Invincibles, Will Jacks's 72 runs and Jordan Cox's 40 runs were instrumental in setting a challenging target. Marcus Stoinis was the best all-round performer for Rockets with his two wickets and blistering 64 runs but his efforts went in vain as Nathan Sowter's three wickets turned the game decisively in favor of Invincibles.