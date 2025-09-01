Charith Asalanka shines versus Zimbabwe, surpasses 5,000 List A runs
What's the story
Charith Asalanka slammed a solid 71-run knock in the 2nd and final ODI versus Zinbabwe in Harare. His 90-run stand alongside centurion Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka claim a 5-wicket win with three balls to spare. Asalanka joined Nissanka when the score was 146/3. The batter made his presence felt thereafter and played a pivotal knock in a 278-run chase. We decode his numbers.
Information
A crunch knock from Asalanka
Despite Nissanka's century, Zimbabwe were very much in the game took things down to the final over. Credit to Asalanka, It to produce a tough knock and help his side get over the line. He was dismissed when SL needed 6 runs to win.
ODIs
4th fifty-plus score versus Zimbabwe in ODIs
Asalanka's 71 came from 61 balls. He smashed 7 fours (SR: 116.39). With this knock, Asalanka has raced to 2,621 ODI runs at an average of 43.68. This was his 17th fifty in ODIs (100s: 5). In nine games versus Zimbabwe, he has 324 runs at 46.28. He slammed his 3rd fifty versus Zimbabwe (100s: 1).
Do you know?
Asalanka gets past 5,000 runs in List A cricket
Asalanka also went past 5,000 runs in List A cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 146th match (131 innings), the batter has raced to 5,008 runs at 43.92. In addition to 13 tons, he owns 27 fifties.