Charith Asalanka shines versus Zimbabwe, surpasses 5,000 List A runs

Charith Asalanka slammed a solid 71-run knock in the 2nd and final ODI versus Zinbabwe in Harare. His 90-run stand alongside centurion Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka claim a 5-wicket win with three balls to spare. Asalanka joined Nissanka when the score was 146/3. The batter made his presence felt thereafter and played a pivotal knock in a 278-run chase . We decode his numbers.

Information A crunch knock from Asalanka Despite Nissanka's century, Zimbabwe were very much in the game took things down to the final over. Credit to Asalanka, It to produce a tough knock and help his side get over the line. He was dismissed when SL needed 6 runs to win.

ODIs 4th fifty-plus score versus Zimbabwe in ODIs Asalanka's 71 came from 61 balls. He smashed 7 fours (SR: 116.39). With this knock, Asalanka has raced to 2,621 ODI runs at an average of 43.68. This was his 17th fifty in ODIs (100s: 5). In nine games versus Zimbabwe, he has 324 runs at 46.28. He slammed his 3rd fifty versus Zimbabwe (100s: 1).