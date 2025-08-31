Dominic Szoboszlai helps Liverpool down Arsenal in Premier League: Stats

Dominic Szoboszlai scored a sensational free-kick to help Liverpool beat Arsenal on Matchday 3 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Anfield on Sunday. The midfielder's 83rd-minute goal was the difference in this contest. Liverpool won their 3rd successive match this season and handed Arsenal their first defeat. Despite not being at their best, Arne Slot's men got the job done.

Information Here's the points table Liverpool are top of the standings with a 100% win record from three matches. They own 9 points. Arsenal are third behind Chelsea. The Gunners own 6 points and are ahead of Tottenham and Everton on goal difference.

Match stats Here are the match stats The Reds has 53% ball possession and owned an XG of 0.45. Arsenal had 0.55 XG. Liverpool had 9 attempts with three shots on target. Arsenal managed 1 shot on target from 11 attempts. Both sides failed to create any big chances. Arsenal dominated in terms of touches in the opposition box (28-16).

1st half Arsenal couldn't break down Liverpool in the 1st half Despite having the better of the first half, Arsenal failed to capitalize on their chances. Noni Madueke was a constant threat for Milos Kerkez, forcing Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson into action. However, despite their attacking efforts, Arsenal couldn't break through Liverpool's defense. The home side adopted a more defensive strategy with Szoboszlai playing out of position at right-back and nullifying Arsenal's attacks effectively.

Information Szoboszlai wins it for Liverpool The match was heading toward a goalless draw until Szoboszlai's moment of magic in the 83rd minute. The Hungarian scored a stunning long-range free-kick that beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and hit the post before going in.

Opta stats Contrasting records for the two teams Liverpool have scored in 37 successive Premier League games. It's their longest-ever run of successive games scored in the Premier League. Since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United away in the Premier League in November 2024, this was Arsenal's maiden away defeat. Liverpool ended a 15-game unbeaten run in away matches for Arsenal.