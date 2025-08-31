LOADING...
Liverpool won their clash against Arsenal (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Dominic Szoboszlai helps Liverpool down Arsenal in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 31, 2025
11:28 pm
What's the story

Dominic Szoboszlai scored a sensational free-kick to help Liverpool beat Arsenal on Matchday 3 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Anfield on Sunday. The midfielder's 83rd-minute goal was the difference in this contest. Liverpool won their 3rd successive match this season and handed Arsenal their first defeat. Despite not being at their best, Arne Slot's men got the job done.

Information

Here's the points table

Liverpool are top of the standings with a 100% win record from three matches. They own 9 points. Arsenal are third behind Chelsea. The Gunners own 6 points and are ahead of Tottenham and Everton on goal difference.

Match stats

Here are the match stats

The Reds has 53% ball possession and owned an XG of 0.45. Arsenal had 0.55 XG. Liverpool had 9 attempts with three shots on target. Arsenal managed 1 shot on target from 11 attempts. Both sides failed to create any big chances. Arsenal dominated in terms of touches in the opposition box (28-16).

1st half

Arsenal couldn't break down Liverpool in the 1st half

Despite having the better of the first half, Arsenal failed to capitalize on their chances. Noni Madueke was a constant threat for Milos Kerkez, forcing Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson into action. However, despite their attacking efforts, Arsenal couldn't break through Liverpool's defense. The home side adopted a more defensive strategy with Szoboszlai playing out of position at right-back and nullifying Arsenal's attacks effectively.

Information

Szoboszlai wins it for Liverpool

The match was heading toward a goalless draw until Szoboszlai's moment of magic in the 83rd minute. The Hungarian scored a stunning long-range free-kick that beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and hit the post before going in.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for the two teams

Liverpool have scored in 37 successive Premier League games. It's their longest-ever run of successive games scored in the Premier League. Since losing 1-0 to Newcastle United away in the Premier League in November 2024, this was Arsenal's maiden away defeat. Liverpool ended a 15-game unbeaten run in away matches for Arsenal.

Do you know?

A unique record for Szoboszlai

As per Opta, Szoboszlai's strike against Arsenal was Liverpool's latest winning goal (83rd minute) via a direct free-kick in a Premier League game since Steven Gerrard scored against Aston Villa in the 87th minute in August 2007.