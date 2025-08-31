Jessica Pegula reaches US Open quarter-finals: Key stats

Jessica Pegula, last year's US Open women's singles finalist, has stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2025 tournament. The world No. 4 American player defeated compatriot Ann Li in a one-sided fourth-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Pegula won the match in just 54 minutes with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. This is her first major quarter-final this year.

Match details A look at the match stats and H2H record Pegula doled out 2 aces compared to her opponent's one. Meanwhile, Li committed two double faults to Pegula's one. Li saved 3/9 break points and converted 1/1 break point. On the other hand, Pegula converted 6/9 break points. Pegula dished out 12 winners and made 12 unforced errors. Li clocked just 5 winners and made 19 unforced errors. In terms of the H2H record, Pegula is 2-1 over Li on the WTA Tour from three meetings.

Post-match comments Pegula says she felt really comfortable during the match After the match, Pegula said she felt really comfortable and was seeing the ball at the right times. She added that she started off well and wanted to keep executing that until the last game. "I felt really comfortable moving today," said Pegula. "I felt like today I started off really well and I just wanted to keep executing that." She will now face either Taylor Townsend or Barbora Krejcikova in her next match.