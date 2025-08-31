What is the goalkeeping situation at Manchester United? Know details

Manchester United are considering a late transfer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez while still being in touch with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens. As per Fabrizio Romano, Ruben Amorim's side made new approach with Villa for Martínez and have agreed personal terms with him. On the other hand, talks remain ongoing for Lammens. With the summer transfer window shutting down on September 1, the goalkeeping scenario has heated up. Here we present the major details.

Player profiles United keeping contact with both Martinez and Lammens As mentioned, along with Martinez, United are also in talks with Royal Antwerp for 23-year-old Belgian Lammens. The latter is keen on a move to Old Trafford just like Martinez, who has agreed personal terms. However, what Lammens lacks is experience, which makes United consider Martinez as well. The 32-year-old was part of Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2022 and has nearly 200 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Transfer talks Martinez not included in Villa's matchday squad against Palace Martinez has not been included in Villa's matchday squad for the game against Crystal Palace on Sunday. He has received offers but is believed to be waiting on Manchester United. Martinez was left out as he has already agreed personal terms with Man United, who remain in talks with Villa for a possible deal. The Argentina international signed a five-year contract last August, which runs until summer 2029.

Do you know? Both options are still on If Man United cannot agree a deal with Royal Antwerp for Lammens, they will push for Martinez. Transfer specialist Romano said both options are still on.

Twitter Post Scenario! 🚨 OFFICIAL: Dibu Martínez, out of Aston Villa squad tonight against Crystal Palace.



This follows player’s desire to join Man United as personal terms have been agreed.#MUFC in active talks with Aston Villa for Dibu… if Senne Lammens deal collapses, as still both options on. pic.twitter.com/sOIgCty9W2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2025

Galatasaray Galatasaray are also pushing for Lammens As per Sky Sports News, Turkish club Galatasaray are also pushing for the 23-year-old Lammens. The report adds that Man United will not get drawn into a bidding war over the Belgian shotstopper. Galatasaray were interested in Manchester City's Ederson. However, they failed in their own €10 million (£8.7m) approach. Rivals Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Ederson. This has seen Galatasaray work on a deal for Lammens.

Villa Aston Villa are interested in Lammens as well As per Fabrizio Romano, Villa have also made a formal approach with Royal Antwerp Lammens. He has become a main option alongside Diogo Costa in case Martínez ends up leaving the club. If Man United get Martinez and fails to land Lammens, Villa will look to proceed with an offer.