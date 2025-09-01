India gets its 1st guidelines for veterinary blood transfusions

Guidelines mandate blood typing, cross-matching before transfusion

Now, state-run veterinary blood banks will be required to do proper blood typing and cross-matching before any transfusion.

There's also a plan for a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network with digital tracking to make sure supplies are safe and available when needed.

Key centers in Ludhiana and Hisar will help put these changes into action, while vets and support staff will get special training so everyone's up to speed.

For a country with so many animals, these steps could make a real difference in saving lives.