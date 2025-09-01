India gets its 1st guidelines for veterinary blood transfusions
India just launched its very first official guidelines for animal blood transfusions, announced by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on the eve of International Dog Day.
These new rules are all about making transfusions safer for pets and livestock—especially by tackling issues like mismatched blood types that have caused serious problems in the past.
Guidelines mandate blood typing, cross-matching before transfusion
Now, state-run veterinary blood banks will be required to do proper blood typing and cross-matching before any transfusion.
There's also a plan for a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network with digital tracking to make sure supplies are safe and available when needed.
Key centers in Ludhiana and Hisar will help put these changes into action, while vets and support staff will get special training so everyone's up to speed.
For a country with so many animals, these steps could make a real difference in saving lives.