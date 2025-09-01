IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Gujarat; orange alert issued

Over 5,000 people rescued as record rainfall lashes state

Thanks to steady rains since June 15, Gujarat's reservoirs are now at 80% capacity—so much so that over 100 dams are on high alert.

Halol taluka alone saw a whopping 250mm of rain recently. Rescue teams have already moved over 5,000 people to safer places and helped more than a thousand out of risky situations.

While some districts have seen record rainfall, Saurashtra and Kutch are still catching up.

The IMD's forecast and orange alert suggest that everyone should keep an eye on updates and take precautions as needed.