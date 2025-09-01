Next Article
PM Modi meets Putin after Xi Jinping talks in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, right after his first face-to-face with China's Xi Jinping in seven years.
The timing is big—US tariffs on Indian goods tied to Russian oil imports are making waves, and this was Modi's first sit-down with Putin since October 2024.
Russia urged to open up its market for Indian exports
Modi pushed Russia to open up its market for Indian exports and talked energy deals, especially discounted Russian oil.
Delays in the S-400 missile system deliveries—a key Indian defense concern—were expected to be discussed.
With Putin set to visit India in December, these talks show India's trying to keep key partnerships strong while global politics keep shifting.