RJD wants SC to extend Bihar voter registration deadline
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has asked the Supreme Court to give people in Bihar two more weeks—until September 15, 2025—to register as voters.
This comes after a recent court order on August 22 allowed folks left off the draft electoral roll to apply online, with over 1.75 lakh new applications being made both before and after the order.
The RJD says this surge makes extra time essential so everyone gets a fair shot at being included.
RJD argues every voice must be heard
Right now, the Election Commission is updating Bihar's voter list, aiming to include everyone who's eligible.
But with so many people initially left out, especially after the new online option opened up, there's a real push to make sure no one misses out on their right to vote.
The RJD argues that extending the deadline isn't just paperwork—it's about making sure every voice can be heard in the upcoming elections.