RJD wants SC to extend Bihar voter registration deadline

RJD argues every voice must be heard

Right now, the Election Commission is updating Bihar's voter list, aiming to include everyone who's eligible.

But with so many people initially left out, especially after the new online option opened up, there's a real push to make sure no one misses out on their right to vote.

The RJD argues that extending the deadline isn't just paperwork—it's about making sure every voice can be heard in the upcoming elections.